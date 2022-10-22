‘Hoos in the NBA: Busy Friday night for UVA alums in the Association

Brogdon, Hauser help Boston to 111-104 win over Heat

Malcolm Brogdon (’16) and Sam Hauser (’21) helped key a second-half rally led by the Celtics bench that helped propel Boston to a 111-104 win over the Miami Heat Friday night.

A 9-0 Heat run had given the Eastern Conference runners-up a 71-69 lead midway through the third quarter, but the second unit closed out the quarter on a 20-6 run that sent the Cs into the fourth quarter up 12.

Brogdon finished with seven points, three assists and a +7 plus/minus in 25 minutes off the bench.

Hauser had six points (2-of-3 3FG) and a +12 in 13 minutes.

Pelicans improve to 2-0 with win at Charlotte

Trey Murphy III (’21) had eight points in 20 minutes off the bench as New Orleans won 124-112 at Charlotte on Friday night.

Murphy was 3-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-5 from three in the win.

TM3 had scored 16 points (5-of-7 FG, 4-of-6 3FG) and nine rebounds in 24 minutes in the Pels’ 130-108 win at Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Hawks defeat Magic, 108-98, to improve to 2-0

De’Andre Hunter (’19) had 12 points and six rebounds to help Atlanta to a 108-98 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Hunter was 5-of-12 from the field in the win.

The 2019 #4 overall pick scored 22 points (10-of-15 FG) in the Hawks’ 117-107 win over Houston on Wednesday.

Quick hits