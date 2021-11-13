‘Hoos in the NBA and G League: Updates on UVA alums in the pros

Malcolm Brogdon and Joe Harris had big nights this week in the NBA. Kyle Guy is lighting up the G League, again, and Sam Hauser is off to a nice start down on the farm as well.

Your first in a series of weekly updates on UVA alums in the NBA and G League is here.

Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers

Stats: 23.6 ppg, 6.9 rebounds/g, 6.4 assists/g, 45.7% FG, 28.3% 3FG, 92.7% FT

Notable: 30 points, nine rebounds in a 111-100 Pacers win over Utah on Nov. 11

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

Stats: 11.9 ppg, 4.1 rebounds/g, 45.1% FG, 46.5% 3FG, 83.3% FT

Notable: 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting, 6-of-8 from three, in a 120-112 Nets win over New Orleans on Nov. 12

De’Andre Hunter: Atlanta Hawks

Stats: 10.8 ppg, 2.7 rebounds/g, 45.0% FG, 39.5% 3FG

Notable: 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting, 6-of-6 from three, in a 117-108 Hawks loss to Brooklyn on Nov. 3

Trey Murphy III: New Orleans Pelicans

Stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.8 rebounds/g, 31.1% FG, 32.7% 3FG

Notable: TM3 has played double-digit minutes in each of the Pelicans’ games this season to date.

Ty Jerome: Oklahoma City Thunder

Stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.1 assists/g, 29.5% FG, 24.1% 3FG

Notable: Diminished minutes and productivity this season. Averaging just 12.3 minutes/g. Last year: averaged 23.9 minutes per game, and his stat line was: 10.7 ppg, 3.6 assists/g, 44.6% FG, 42.3% 3FG.

Anthony Gill: Washington Wizards

Notable: Gill is on the Wiz roster, but has not gotten minutes in a game this season to date.

Jay Huff: Los Angeles Lakers

Notable: saw action in one game, a 105-90 Lakers loss to Portland on Nov. 6. Didn’t score, had two rebounds and one assist in the loss.

Kyle Guy: Cleveland Charge (G League)

Stats: 27.0 ppg, 9.3 rebounds/g, 5.5 assists/g

Sam Hauser: Maine Celtics (G League)

Stats: 17.7 ppg, 6.3 rebounds/g, 50.0% FG, 46.2% 3FG

Braxton Key: Delaware Blue Coats (G League)

Stats: 9.5 ppg, 7.5 rebounds/g, 28.6% FG, 11.1% 3FG

Story by Chris Graham

