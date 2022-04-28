Hillcats split Wednesday doubleheader with the Salem Red Sox

Published Thursday, Apr. 28, 2022, 12:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Lynchburg (8-9) won the first game of a Wednesday doubleheader 4-3, while Salem (9-8) won game two, 8-0.

In game one, the Hillcats played from behind for most of the game. Salem scored two runs in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly by Brainer Bonaci and a wild pitch that allowed Eddison Paulino to score. Salem would add onto their lead in the fifth with another sacrifice fly, this time from Miguel Ugueto.

In the bottom of the frame, Jake Fox would drive in a run with a sacrifice fly that would score Isaiah Greene to cut the score to 3-1.

However, it was not until the bottom of the sixth when the Hillcats were able to catch a few breaks and put several runs on the board. Isaiah Greene singled with the bases loaded to trim the lead to one. Then, after the next two batters were retired, the Red Sox issued two separate two-out walks that allowed the Hillcats to take the lead.

The Hillcats would hold on in the seventh to win. Lynchburg was led by Rodney Boone with nine strikeouts and Hugo Villalobos who only allowed one hit in two innings of relief.

In game two, the Hillcats defense struggled to maintain their composure as they combined for five errors in the ballgame. Salem jumped out to an early lead in the second on a fielder’s choice, and from there the rout was on.

The Red Sox would score three runs in both the third and fourth innings on their way to a blowout victory. The Hillcats offense would only record two hits in the shortened second game of the doubleheader.

Despite the score, the Hillcats did receive nearly three innings of solid relief from Brauny Munoz and Trey Benton who combined for six strikeouts and only allowing one hit.

The Hillcats and Red Sox will face again on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

Like this: Like Loading...