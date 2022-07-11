Harrisonburg: Sidewalk work to commence along South Main Street near City Hall
Sidewalk repairs begin today on the west side of South Main Street from City Hall to Bruce Street as part of continued Downtown beautification efforts.
Construction begin Monday with temporary sidewalk closures. Pedestrian traffic will detour to the east side of the street until the project is completed. The improvements will replace the existing concrete with the same decorative brick located next to City Hall.
The sidewalk project is expected to be completed by the end of the month.