Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
harrisonburg police investigating oct 28 puppy theft from puppy city
News

Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City

Chris Graham
Published:
puppy theft
Photo: Harrisonburg Police

Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28.

According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this subject or this case, please contact Ofc. Argiro at 540-437-2673 or [email protected].

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Bet On The Breeders Cup In NJ | New Jersey Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing

Bet On The Breeders Cup In SC | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Olly Taliku
Bet On The Breeders Cup In NJ | New Jersey Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing

Bet On The Breeders Cup In ME | Maine Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Joe Lyons

For anyone living in Maine, you can bet on the upcoming Breeders Cup by signing up with our featured sports betting sites below. You can claim up to $6000 in free bets for the Keeneland horse racing meeting, anywhere across...

moo crew

Farm Credit of the Virginias awards $100,000 in grants through charitable contributions fund
Crystal Graham

Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced the association has awarded $100,000 in grants to eligible charitable organizations.

Bet On The Breeders Cup In NH | New Hampshire Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing

Bet On The Breeders Cup In LA | Louisiana Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Joe Lyons
Bet On The Breeders Cup In NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing

Bet On The Breeders Cup In KS | Kansas Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Joe Lyons

Bet On The Breeders Cup In RI | Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Olly Taliku

Bet On The Breeders Cup In WY | Wyoming Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
kylecurran