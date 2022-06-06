Harrisonburg Police Departments supports Special Olympics Virginia with bike ride, run

The Harrisonburg Police will be support Special Olympics Virginia this week with the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Members of the Harrisonburg Police Department will be biking and running this week to build strong relationships with Area 4 Special Olympic athletes.

This year, the HPD will hold a 90-mile bike ride circling Rockingham County and visiting local police departments on June 7.

The HPD will also participate in a 21-mile run around the city of Harrisonburg on June 9. The torch will be displayed to show support of the Special Olympics.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run will kick off at 7:45 a.m. at the Public Safety Building front courtyard at 101 N. Main Street.

Donations may be made to the HPD team online to benefit Special Olympics Virginia. The goal statewide is to raise $125,000.

Special Olympic athletes will participate in kick-off events, water stops and take part in the run.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

