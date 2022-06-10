Harrisonburg hotel now open following $1.5M renovation project

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced this week the opening of the Best Western Plus Harrisonburg, located at 3325 S. Main St.

Owned by Chris Patel, the hotel recently completed a $1.5 million renovation and features 72 total guestrooms, 16 of which are suites.

The Best Western Plus Harrisonburg features several modern amenities including a new indoor heated pool and hot tub, as well as electric vehicle charging stations, guest laundry facilities, a 24-hour fitness center and a business center with complimentary printing, faxing and scanning.

The hotel also offers a 350-square-foot meeting room, ideal for visiting business travelers. Each of the property’s guestrooms comes complete with a 50-inch flat-screen television, mini fridge and microwave, and guests will enjoy free wireless internet and complimentary hot breakfast served daily.

“We are excited to be part of the iconic Best Western brand and welcome guests to our newly renovated hotel,” Patel said. “Harrisonburg is a diverse and exciting town, rich with history that offers a little something for everyone. Whether you’re here on business, visiting a college student or exploring the natural beauty of the Shenandoah Valley, our hotel offers modern and comfortable accommodations with the unparalleled value for which Best Western is known.”

