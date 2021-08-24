Harrah’s New Orleans is first casino to require vaccination card, gamblers moving to digital betting

Harrah’s New Orleans Hotel & Casino is officially the first U.S. casino to implement a vaccination card required rule to enter and play. Meanwhile, casino goers are cashing in their chips online with digital ‘Toto’ casinos that offer a safer experience.

Harrah’s makes the first move, more to come

The news comes as New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced a mandate that includes casinos, race tracks, and fairgrounds. Similarly, all bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses will need to require a vaccination card to enter.

Alternatively, guests may present their negative Coronavirus test results to enter. People older than 12 years are subject to the new mandate for all activities which the city considers have a “high transmission risk.”

Some casinos already require their staff who refuse to get vaccinated to pay for their own covid testing. While a vaccination card required is not the only way to enter these establishments, it’s much cheaper considering the cost of each test.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak also addressed the vaccination card requirement. He stated that although he didn’t want stricter mandates, this could be a possibility if vaccination rates don’t improve soon.

The popular Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival in Las Vegas also announced that they are requiring vaccines or negative Coronavirus test results. On the event’s Twitter account they announced:

“Our most important duty as festival hosts is to keep you and your music-loving peers safe every festival weekend,” the post read. “We are putting extra measures in place for the 2021 festival to keep attendees safe from COVID-19”

