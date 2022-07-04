Happy Fourth of July! Record-low numbers are proud to be American
Gallup’s measure of our national pride is at its lowest level since the polling firm began measuring national pride back in 2001.
Thirty-eight percent of us are “extremely proud” to be American, another 27 percent are “very proud.,” 22 percent are “moderately proud,” 9 percent “only a little” proud, and 4 percent are “not at all” proud.
To be honest, that only 4 percent are in the “not at all” proud category probably reflects some polling bias, given how things are going right now.
Inflation is at its highest level since the 1970s. News headlines tell us every day about another mass shooting. The Supreme Court has turned the clock back to the 1850s.
Oh, and then there’s the whole American democracy seeming to be on its last legs thing.
Perhaps not surprisingly, self-identified Republicans lap the field in feeling “extremely proud,” with 58 percent of them reporting that they feel that way.
Thirty-four percent of independents and 26 percent of Democrats report feeling “extremely proud.”
At the bottom of the ladder, it’s not Democrats bunching up in the “not at all” category. Their number there is at 4 percent, with independents at 5 percent, and Republicans at 3 percent.
Self-ID’d Democrats, who you wouldn’t blame for not feeling all that good right now, given how the Supreme Court has just bombed us all back to the Stone Age, are just more likely to be “moderately proud,” at 32 percent.
Twenty-three percent of independents and 11 percent of Republicans are similarly “moderately proud.”