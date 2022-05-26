Gwinnett sweeps two from Norfolk Tides

The Norfolk Tides (21-24) were swept in a doubleheader by the Gwinnett Stripers (23-22) on Thursday at Harbor Park.

In Game 1, Gwinnett took the opener with 4-1 victory. Patrick Dorrian crushed a solo shot in the third to put the Tides ahead 1-0, but an two-run double from Hernán Pérez sparked a three-run frame and the Stripers never reliquinshed the league. They later added another run in the contest in the seventh on an RBI-double from Phil Gosselin.

DL Hall rebounded from a tough outing on Friday in Charlotte, tossing 4.0 scoreless frames, a season-high at the Triple-A level, allow­ing just one hit while striking out six batters and walking two. Hall struck out the side in both the first and second innings.

Despite playing in a shortened contest, the Tides pitching staff racked up 12 punchouts and have now recorded double-digit strike­outs in five of their last six games.

Gwinnett took Game 2 by a score of 3-2 to claim the doubleheader sweep. The Stripers opened the scoring via a solo home run by Greyson Jenista in the third and then added another run in the frame on an RBI-single from Gosselin.

The Tides chipped away at the lead through an RBI-groundout from Robert Neustrom in the fourth and Dylan Harris would knot the contest up at 2-2 with a solo shot of his own in the fifth, his second of the year and the first at this facility.

Chadwick Tromp launched his ninth home run of the season in the seventh, a solo shot, to put the Stripers ahead 3-2. The Tides were unable to mount a rally in the home half, ultimately falling in the contest.

Cadyn Grenier was the only Norfolk batter to record a multi-hit effort, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. He extends his season-high hitting streak to five games.

