Greater Augusta businesses go purple to promote Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Twenty Greater Augusta area shops, restaurants and other businesses will go purple this week to create awareness about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s® – Greater Augusta which will be held at Gypsy Hill Park on Oct. 9.

Businesses will decorate in purple, wear purple clothing, feature purple food and drink and share information about Alzheimer’s and dementia and the Alzheimer’s Association.

A local secret celebrity judge will choose the best window display/decorations on September 18. The winning business will be able to set up a booth at the Walk and receive shout outs on the Central and Western Virginia chapter’s social media channels.

The goal for this year’s Walk is just over $75,000.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host the Walks in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Walks will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit www.alz.org/walk.

