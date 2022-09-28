Menu
governor declares state of emergency in advance of hurricane ian
Local

Governor declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
hurricane warning sign
(© selim – stock.adobe.com)

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday.

“Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a news release.

“We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm.

“While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance.

“Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”

This State of Emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes and other storm-related impacts.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating resources and information to prepare for this storm.

The Virginia Emergency Operations Center will coordinate preparedness, response, and recovery efforts with local, state and federal officials.

Recommendations for Virginians

  • Make a plan. Plan in advance a route to a safe place, how you will stay in contact with family and friends, and what you will do in different situations. Additional planning resources are available here.
  • Prepare an emergency kit. For a list of recommended emergency supplies to sustain your household before, during, and after the storm, click here.
  • Stay informed. Virginians should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings. Download the FEMA app on your smartphone to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.

For more information about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats visit: VAemergency.gov/hurricanes

The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

