George Mason to compete in 2022 Paradise Jam: Hoops around the holidays

George Mason will travel to the sunny U.S. Virgin Islands to compete in the 2022 Paradise Jam as part of the program’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule.

Mason will take part in the event from Nov. 18-21 at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center. All three of Mason’s contests will be broadcast on ESPN3.

The strong 8-team field includes NET top-50 programs Wyoming (30) and Belmont (41), as well as top-100 team Drake (93). The tournament also will include Buffalo (120), Weber State (134), Boston College (170) and Howard (213).

Travel packages will be sold later in the year, presenting the opportunity for fans to follow their favorite team to paradise. To keep up with news and updates on the 2022 event, be sure to follow the Paradise Jam on social media and check out www.paradisejam.com.

Mason last competed in the Paradise Jam in 2020, when the event was held in Washington, D.C. due to COVID-19. The Patriots last took part in the U.S. Virgin Islands event in 2012.