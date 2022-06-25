George Mason alum D’Shawn Schwartz signs NBA Summer League deal with New York Knicks

Former George Mason guard D’Shawn Schwartz has will compete in the NBA Summer League this July as part of the New York Knicks roster.

Schwartz and the Knicks will suit up in Las Vegas beginning on July 8.

“D’Shawn is so deserving of this opportunity,” George Mason head coach Kim English said. “We are excited to follow his professional journey and are happy it’s starting with a storied franchise like the New York Knicks. D’Shawn will make Mason Nation very proud.”

The Knicks open the summer league slate on July 8 with an 8 p.m. (ET) contest against the World Champion Golden State Warriors.

New York also will battle Chicago on July 10 (5 p.m.) and Portland on July 11 (11 p.m.). The team wraps up competition on July 14 vs. Orlando (7:30 p.m.). The first three contests will be broadcast live on ESPN2, while the finale will be televised on NBA TV.

Schwartz worked out for six NBA franchises during the spring evaluation period, including the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

The Colorado Springs, Colo., product excelled for the Patriots this past season while ranking sixth in the A-10 in scoring in league games (16.8 ppg). In overall contests, he was third in the league in 3pt FG percentage (.380) and sixth in 3pt FG made/game (2.53). He tallied nine 20+ point efforts and 22 with 10+ points, while registering double figure scoring totals in 14 of 16 A-10 contests. His 76 3-pointers made on the year ranked seventh-most in Mason single season history.

Knicks Summer League Schedule

July 8 – vs. Golden State, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 10 – vs. Chicago, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 11 – vs. Portland, 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 14 – vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)