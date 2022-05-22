George Mason adds Virginia Tech transfer John Ojiako

Published Sunday, May. 22, 2022, 1:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

George Mason men’s basketball head coach Kim English has announced that John Ojiako will join the program for the 2022-23 campaign.

The 6-foot-10 inch frontcourt talent comes to Fairfax after three seasons at Virginia Tech, where he helped guide the Hokies to a pair of appearances in the Big Dance.

“We are ecstatic to add Ginikachukwu John Ojiako to our George Mason Basketball Family,” English said. “Already a college graduate in just three years, Ginika brings a wealth of experience to our program. We love that a good chunk of that experience is being a part of multiple NCAA Tournament teams.”

Ojiako saw action in 57 games over his three campaigns in Blacksburg while tallying 134 points, 125 rebounds and 32 blocks. Sporting a 54.8 percent career average from the floor, Ojiako shot a personal-best 59.4 percent as a junior this past season. The Lagos, Nigeria, native also specialized in extending possessions for the Hokies, as 55 of his 125 career rebounds came on the offensive glass.

“Ginika adds size and strength to our frontcourt,” English said. “He’s played behind some very good players, similar to the career path of Ticket Gaines. We are thrilled to show the world what Ginikachukwu will do with a much larger role. He’s a winner and a great teammate.”

Ojiako is part of an incoming group of Patriots which includes rising freshmen Devin Dinkins (Washington, D.C.), Justyn Fernandez (Richmond, Va.), Elvis Nnaji (Hopkins, Minn.) and Peter Oduro (Gainesville, Va.), as well as transfers Victor Bailey Jr. (Austin, Texas/Tennessee) and Saquan Singleton (Bronx, N.Y./New Mexico).

Like this: Like Loading...