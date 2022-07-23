Genoves launches game-tying home run, but Richmond drops fifth straight
In their first game back from the mid-season break, the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Bowie Baysox, 4-2, on Friday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (46-42, 6-13) were held to four hits and suffered a season-long fifth consecutive loss.
The Baysox (39-48, 12-6) jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning off an RBI triple by Joey Ortiz out to center field.
Armani Smith evened the score at 1-1 with a chopper up the middle that scored Shane Matheny from second base in the bottom of the first.
With the bases loaded in the second inning, Bowie captured a one-run advantage off a sacrifice fly from Shayne Fontana. After allowing the run, Richmond starter Matt Frisbee stranded a pair of runners with back-to-back flyouts to center field. Frisbee finished the night with 4.2 innings, two runs allowed and three walks with six strikeouts.
Leading off the bottom of the fifth inning, Ricardo Genoves blasted a solo home run to left field that tied the game, 2-2. It was the third home run of the year for Genoves with the Flying Squirrels.
Facing Chris Wright (Loss, 2-1) in the seventh inning, Fontana reclaimed the lead for Bowie at 4-2 with a two-RBI single. Fontana drove in three of the four total Baysox runs in a 1-for-3 night.
Clayton McGinness (Save, 1) allowed a base hit in the ninth inning but stranded the runner at third base to close out the victory.
Bowie starter Brenan Hanifee allowed two hits and a run over three innings with three strikeouts. Adam Stauffer (Win, 3-1) pitched three innings of relief with four strikeouts from the fourth through sixth innings.
Solomon Bates, Clay Helvey and Cole Waites each tossed scoreless outings, combining for 3.1 innings with three walks allowed and three strikeouts.
The Flying Squirrels continue the homestand against the Baysox with a first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night. A special jersey auction presentation to benefit TAPS, thanks to The Good Feet Store. Veterans or active-duty military can present their ID for 2 general admission tickets thanks to Food Lion & Heart of Virginia Chevy Dealers, while supplies last. Fans can enjoy postgame fireworks after the game presented by Sabra.
Left-hander Kyle Harrison (3-1, 3.19) will make the start for Richmond opposed by left-hander Drew Rom (5-1, 3.92) for Bowie.
Tickets are available at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.