Gas prices up on average nationally, but regional trends vary widely, and wildly

Gas prices are continuing on a downward trajectory in Virginia, even with the national average going up more than 11 cents in the past week.

GasBuddy has the average in Virginia at $3.30 per gallon, down 3.3 cents over the past week, as the national average jumped 11.1 cents per gallon, to $3.78.

The pressure upward is coming from price rises on the West Coast and Midwest, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions,” De Haan said. “Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket.

“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas.” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson.

“At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies,” Dean said.

To offset surging prices, California officials will allow the sale of less expensive winter blend gasoline a month ahead of schedule. It is unknown how much of an impact this will have on prices.

Meanwhile, gas prices in the upper Midwest have risen since a deadly refinery fire on Sept. 20 in Toledo, Ohio, which closed the plant.

According to the latest reports, the 160,000 barrel-per-day BP-Husky Toledo refinery could be down for months.