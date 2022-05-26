Game times, TV networks announced for five Virginia football games

Virginia will kick off its first season under new football coach Tony Elliott on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Richmond with a game broadcast on RSN at 12:30 p.m.

The following Saturday (Sept. 10), the Cavaliers travel to Illinois with kickoff slated for 4 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The game will be carried by ESPNU.

Virginia returns to Scott Stadium to face Old Dominion on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game will be broadcast by the ACC Network with kickoff slated for 2 p.m.

In addition to those three Saturday contests, the ACC also announced the start times and broadcast designations for non-Saturday games during the 2022 season including a pair of Cavalier road contests.

Virginia’s fourth game of the season, at Syracuse on Friday, Sept. 23, will start at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPN. UVA’s Thursday, Oct. 20, game at Georgia Tech will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on ESPN

After the first three weeks of the season, game times and TV network selections will be announced weekly with the ACC’s television partners making their choices utilizing a 12-day advance notice beginning Monday, Sept. 12 (for games on Saturday, Sept. 24).

ACC television partners also reserve the right to use a six-day selection notice on a limited basis during the season.

Season tickets

Season tickets and three-game mini plans for 2022 Virginia Football home games are currently on sale. Fans have five different price options from which to choose when purchasing 2022 season tickets. Scott Stadium seating sections are designated Priority ($395), Prime ($360), Hooville ($290 – lower level, closed endzone), Choice ($220) and Value ($129). Season reserved parking options in VAF lots are available for new buyers beginning at $235. UVA faculty, staff and young alumni receive a discounted price point for each of these seating options.

Mini plans include one ticket from three groups of games. Those are priced between $60 and $165 based on location. Mini plan details are available at this link.

Season ticket members and VAF members will have the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets via a presale starting June 13. The first three home games (Richmond, ODU and Louisville) of the 2022 campaign go on sale to the public on June 16. The final four home games (Miami, North Carolina, Pitt and Coastal Carolina) will be available for purchase starting July 15.

For questions regarding football season tickets contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., by phone (800-542-8821), text (434-924-8821), live chat or email: uvatickets@virginia.edu.

