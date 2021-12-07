Game Notes: Virginia Tech, Cornell set to clash for first time Wednesday night
The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team dives back into non-conference action Wednesday night against Cornell for the first-ever meeting between the two sides.
In Tech’s last outing, Keve Aluma led the team in scoring for the second-consecutive game with a season-high 23 points. In his last two contests, Aluma is averaging 20.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and is shooting .467 from the floor.
Though the Hokies and the Big Red have never met, head coach Mike Young faced Cornell while at Wofford on Dec. 30, 2011. Young’s Terriers fell that day, 86-80, as the Big Red shot .714 from beyond the arc.
This will be Tech’s sixth game against an Ivy League opponent, as the Hokies currently hold a 4-1 record in previous contests.
Wednesday, Dec. 8 | 9:00 p.m. ET
Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.) vs. Cornell
Series: First meeting
Game Notes: Virginia Tech (PDF) | Cornell (PDF)
TV Broadcast
ACC Network
Play-by-Play: Drew Carter
Analyst: Malcolm Huckaby
Local Radio
Virginia Tech Sports Network
Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser
Analyst: Mike Burnop