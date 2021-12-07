Game Notes: Virginia Tech, Cornell set to clash for first time Wednesday night

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team dives back into non-conference action Wednesday night against Cornell for the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

In Tech’s last outing, Keve Aluma led the team in scoring for the second-consecutive game with a season-high 23 points. In his last two contests, Aluma is averaging 20.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and is shooting .467 from the floor.

Though the Hokies and the Big Red have never met, head coach Mike Young faced Cornell while at Wofford on Dec. 30, 2011. Young’s Terriers fell that day, 86-80, as the Big Red shot .714 from beyond the arc.

This will be Tech’s sixth game against an Ivy League opponent, as the Hokies currently hold a 4-1 record in previous contests.

Wednesday, Dec. 8 | 9:00 p.m. ET

Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.) vs. Cornell

Series: First meeting

Game Notes: Virginia Tech (PDF) | Cornell (PDF)

TV Broadcast

ACC Network

Play-by-Play: Drew Carter

Analyst: Malcolm Huckaby

Local Radio

Virginia Tech Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser

Analyst: Mike Burnop

