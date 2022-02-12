Game Notes: Virginia hosts Georgia Tech in Saturday ACC hoops action
Virginia (15-9, 8-5 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-9) in ACC action on Saturday, Feb. 12. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 4 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Georgia Tech game will be televised on ESPN2 and streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be available on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
Virginia Notes
- UVA is led by its returning backcourt of Kihei Clark (9.8 ppg & 4.2 apg) and Reece Beekman (7.9 ppg, 5 apg, 3.4 rpg & 2.2 spg), and the additions of transfers Jayden Gardner (14.5 ppg & 6.8 rpg) and Armaan Franklin (12.2 ppg).
- The Cavaliers added transfers Gardner (East Carolina) and Franklin (Indiana) to fill the void left by standouts Sam Hauser (16 ppg), Jay Huff (13 ppg) and Trey Murphy III (11.3 ppg).
- Gardner averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 79 career games at East Carolina, while Franklin averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21.
- Francisco Caffaro (4.8 ppg & 4.3 rpg) and Kadin Shedrick (7 ppg, 5.2 rpg & 2.3 bpg) anchor the paint. Shedrick started the first 16 games, while Caffaro has started the last eight contests.
- Kody Stattmann (38.5% 3FGs), Taine Murray (38.1% 3FGs), Igor Miliĉić Jr. (36.4% 3FGs) and Carson McCorkle (33.3% 3FGs) provide perimeter shooting off the bench.
Georgia Tech Notes
- Georgia Tech seniors Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher have accounted for 47.1 percent of the Yellow Jackets’ scoring this season, and as the top two assist men on the team, have had a hand in 67.7 percent of Tech’s field goals made. Those numbers for ACC games are similar (45.9, 68.1). In Tech’s 10 wins, they account for just 41.5 percent of the Jackets’ points; in Tech’s three ACC wins: 34.6 percent.
- Georgia Tech has improved its turnover rate on both ends of the floor in conference play from early in the season, and ranks No. 5 in the ACC in turnover margin (plus-1.17). The Jackets were minus-0.6 in non-conference games.
- The Jackets lead the conference in turnovers forced (14.42 per game) and are No. 2 in steals (9.25) in conference games. Tech’s last six ACC foes (Wake Forest, Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Miami) have coughed it up 96 times (16.0 per game), 62 of them takeaways for Tech.
- Tech has utilized eight different starting lineups this season, and Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore are the only players to start all 23 games. For the last six games, Tech has returned to the original starting lineup with which it began the season and used for six of the first eight games (Michael Devoe and Kyle Sturdivant at the guards, Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore at the forwards, Rodney Howard at center).
- Usher has averaged 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over Tech’s last 15 games, having hit 89-of-184 shots from the floor (48.4 percent) and 26-of-68 threes (38.2 percent).
- Senior guard Michael Devoe fell from the top spot in the ACC in scoring average for the first time this season after Tech’s game at at Boston College, and is currently No. 3 at 18.68 points per game. Devoe is No. 4 in the ACC in three-point percentage (38.8) and No. 6 in three-point field goals per game (2.45).