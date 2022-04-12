Game Notes: No. 8 Virginia hosts ODU on Tuesday in mid-week action

No. 8 Virginia (26-6) returns home to Disharoon Park to host Old Dominion (22-8) on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Columbia Regional Final.

First pitch for the non-conference tilt is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the contest is scheduled to air live on ACCNX.

Game Coverage

Authenticated subscribers of ACC Network can watch the game on the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Links to live stats can be found on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

Promotions

It’s Taco Tuesday at The Dish, fans can enjoy tacos from the Sombreros food truck that will be stationed near the left field gate.

Probable Starting Pitchers

ODU: LHP Tommy Gertner (1-3, 7.77 ERA, 24.1, 14 BB, 23 SO)

Virginia: RHP Will Geerdes (2-0, 4.00 ERA, 18.0 IP, 8 BB, 17 SO)

