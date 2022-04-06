Game Notes: #3 Virginia hosts Liberty in mid-week, in-state matchup

Published Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022, 11:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

No. 3 Virginia (25-3) will conclude its five-game homestand on Wednesday with a midweek contest against Liberty (17-9) at Disharoon Park.

The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch and will be nationally televised on ACC Network.

Game Coverage

For information and providers that carry ACC Network visit GetACCN.com. Authenticated subscribers of ACC Network can also watch the game through the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Links to live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

Probable Starting Pitchers

Liberty: RHP Trey Gibson (3-2, 4.38 ERA, 24.2 IP, 11 BB, 33 SO)

Virginia: RHP Devin Ortiz (4-1, 2.05 ERA, 22.0 IP, 2 BB, 32 SO)

Game Notes

Separated by just 68 miles, Wednesday will the lone meeting this season between Virginia and Liberty.

The Cavaliers have outscored midweek opponents this season 85-14.

Virginia enters the midweek as the country’s No. 1 scoring offense (11.1 runs per game). The Cavaliers also tops in the country in runs (311), batting average (.335) and on-base percentage (.443).

Virginia is 4-0 this season against teams from the Commonwealth.

The Cavaliers are ranked inside the top-3 in the country in all six major collegiate polls and garnered a No. 3 ranking from D1Baseball this week, matching its highest regular season ranking since week five of the 2015 season. The Cavaliers have been inside the top-5 of the Baseball America poll in all but one week this season.

As of Tuesday, Virginia ranks in the top-10 in the country in batting average (1st– .344), earned run average (4th– 2.87) and fielding percentage (8th – .983). No other team in the country ranks in the top-15 of each of the three categories.

Like this: Like Loading...