Flying Squirrels split doubleheader with Rumble Ponies

The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a double-header against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night at The Diamond, dropping Game 1, 12-7, before responding with a 6-2 win in Game 2.

Richmond (27-25) broke its four-game losing streak with the victory in game two while picking up their first win of the series against Binghamton (18-32).

Game 1

A barrage of five runs in extra innings prevented the Richmond Flying Squirrels from completing a comeback during a 12-7 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game one of a double-header Friday night at The Diamond.

The Rumble Ponies pushed across three runs in the first, two in the fourth and five in the eighth inning to take their third consecutive win against the Flying Squirrels. Richmond’s losing streak was extended to four games.

Wagner Lagrange created an early 3-0 lead for the Rumble Ponies off a three-run home run in the first off Richmond starter Akeel Morris.

Binghamton added one run in the second inning off an RBI single from Carlos Cortes, pushing the Rumble Ponies’ lead to 4-0.

Richmond chipped back in the bottom of the second thanks to an RBI double from Andres Angulo and an RBI single off the bat of Kyle Mottice, moving the score to 4-2.

The Rumble Ponies widened their lead in the third to 5-2 when Manny Rodriguez lined an RBI single that scored Jake Ortega. After Morris allowed two base runners, Matt Seelinger entered the ballgame and allowed two runs off a wild pitch and an RBI single from Lagrange.

The Flying Squirrels struck back with a four-run fourth inning. After a leadoff single from Frankie Tostado and a Vince Fernandez double, Angulo reached on a throwing error that brought home Tostado. Jacob Heyward appeared as a pinch hitter and rocketed a two-RBI double to third base that scored Fernandez and Angulo to make it 7-5. Heyward scored off a throwing error, bringing Richmond within a run.

Richmond relievers Norwith Gudino and Jose Marte held the Rumble Ponies scoreless through 3.0 innings while combining for six strikeouts.

After Bryan Torres reached base and advanced to third off a throwing error in the seventh, Simon Whiteman tied up the game, 7-7, off an RBI double off Binghamton reliever Ryley Gilliam (Win, 2-3).

In the eighth, R.J. Dabovich (Loss, 0-1) allowed five runs off four hits, giving the Rumble Ponies the lead at 12-7. Quinn Brodey punched an RBI single followed by a two RBI single from Lagrange with the bases loaded. Luis Carpio capped off the scoring with a two-run double.

Richmond has yet to win an extra-inning contest this season.

Game 2

Three home runs and a season-high day for Michael Plassmeyer (Win, 1-2) propelled the Flying Squirrels to a 6-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game two of the double-header.

Five of the six runs for Richmond came off home runs and three of the four total hits for the Flying Squirrels were homers.

Plassmeyer slung a season-high eight strikeouts through 5.1 innings in his first win as a Flying Squirrel. He allowed one run off five hits in the contest.

Richmond exploded early, putting up runs in each of the first three innings. Simon Whiteman launched his first Double-A home run in the first inning to give Richmond a 1-0 advantage.

Sandro Fabian followed with a leadoff homer in the second inning to put the Flying Squirrels ahead, 2-0. It was Fabian’s sixth home run of the season and his third over the last seven games.

Richmond tacked on four more in the third inning after Whiteman scored on a wild pitch and a three-run home run off the bat of Frankie Tostado to send the Flying Squirrels ahead, 6-0. Tostado has notched four home runs over his last six games dating back to June 25.

The Rumble Ponies put up one run in the sixth inning off an RBI double from Carlos Cortes to make it 6-1.

Wagner Lagrange launched his second home run of the double-header in the seventh inning and Jake Mangum smacked an RBI off Joey Marciano. With two outs, Patrick Ruotolo collected his fifth save of the season off a flyout and wrapped up the victory.

The Flying Squirrels continue the homestand Saturday with right-hander Caleb Kilian (2-0, 2.62) expected to start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Oscar De La Cruz (0-2, 7.85) for Binghamton.

Saturday will feature dueling fireworks at the conclusion of the game with Independence Day Celebration presented by Sabra. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30.

Tickets for are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.