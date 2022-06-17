Flames Exchange set to benefit Liberty student-athletes in NIL marketplace

Liberty Athletics, in conjunction with INFCLR, has launched a new platform called Flames Exchange, which will allow businesses and student-athletes to connect directly.

The platform is free to both student-athletes and businesses and will serve as a streamlined directory for businesses to reach out to Liberty’s student-athletes.

The Flames Exchange program is the latest effort through Liberty’s Soar initiative to empower Flames student-athletes and businesses to work closely together in developing Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreements.

“As we seek to afford Liberty student-athletes opportunities to secure appropriate NIL relationships, partnering with INFLCR to create Flames Exchange makes great sense,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “Flames Exchange enables student-athletes to expand their brand and NIL relationships within a streamlined and monitored framework.”

The Flames Exchange is a free service to Liberty’s student-athletes and the commercial enterprises that use it. It will help Liberty Athletics customize and manage NIL reporting, while providing approved businesses, collectives and individuals with a customized portal for communicating with student-athletes and fulfilling NIL transactions.

Interested businesses, individuals or collectives may register through the online link and once approved access a searchable database of Flames student-athletes. Athletes may be messaged directly or asked for contact information to begin conversation about a NIL transaction. Liberty University and INFLCR will not be a party to the negotiations.

Liberty Athletics began its successful partnership with INFLCR and the Teamworks Company, last August.

Through the INFLCR app, Liberty’s student-athletes gained a social media distribution partner which began to empower student-athletes to capitalize on NIL deals. The app also serves as the main tool Liberty Athletics uses to provide NIL educational information.

The Teamworks app helped to streamline Liberty Athletics communications efforts among its 590-plus student-athletes and more than 200 coaching and administrative staff members.

