Fishburne Military School cadets use 3D printers to engineer rubber band cars

Students at the oldest and smallest military school in Virginia will be using cutting edge technology to bring a new twist to a rather old physics project.

Members of SGT Kenneth Glass’ advanced technology course will be designing and using 3D printer technology to create rubber band powered racecars this month at Fishburne Military School.

The cadets have been working on their designs and this week they will get to see the fruits of their imagination take physical shape as they use one of the school’s 3D printers to create their cars’ chassis.

As Fishburne Military School’s ongoing initiative to incorporate Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) across the curriculum, projects such as this one have been steadily growing in popularity with both students and instructors.

“The STEM initiative at Fishburne,” Glass explains, “hinges upon keeping our young men engaged and challenged while also providing a platform for creativity. Getting hands-on with technology and then using that knowledge to create something of your own design like a 3-D printed race car … that’s how a 21st-century Fishburne Classroom engages and inspires.”

Glass’ students who are working on this particular project will each be printing their own individualized racers over the course of this week and into next. The project will culminate later this semester in a race to determine which student’s design performs best.

