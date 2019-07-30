Fatality near Milepost 53 along the Blue Ridge Parkway
Blue Ridge Parkway dispatchers received a report of a single-vehicle accident near Milepost 53 on the Blue Ridge Parkway on July 26 at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Rangers and local rescue personnel arrived on scene to find the vehicle off of the roadway and lodged against a tree. The front seated passenger of the vehicle was able to exit with only minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, Lance Corporal Adam Hooper, age 21, of Forest, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigations indicate that Hooper was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle and it left the roadway. No additional details are available at this time.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.