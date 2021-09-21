Farm Credit Knowledge Center launches on-demand learning platform

Published Tuesday, Sep. 21, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Farm Credit Knowledge Center has launched an on-demand learning platform called the AgHub, which houses a host of educational portals covering an array of agricultural topics.

Access to the AgHub curriculum is free. Users can select from an array of learning portals covering topics such as QuickBooks and Excel for Agriculture, Beef Risk Management, Beekeeping, Business Planning, Ag-vocacy and more. To gain access to the learning portals, users simply complete a short request form. Then, the Knowledge Center team will respond with an email containing links and instructions for the requested portal(s).

The AgHub is available to Farm Credit members and non-members and is appropriate for all producers, especially young and beginning farmers, educators and students and anyone interested in learning more about the agriculture industry.

Interested individuals are encouraged to learn more and to browse the available learning portals by visiting www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com/Knowledge-Center or by contacting the Knowledge Center at KnowledgeCenter@FCVirginias.com.

“The Knowledge Center continues efforts to provide valuable learning opportunities and we are proud to offer this additional resource on the website,” said Kyley Clevenger, Farm Credit Knowledge Center director. “We feel the addition of the AgHub enables us to provide on-demand resources allowing users to receive the information they need, when they need it. We encourage anyone interested in the industry to visit the website to learn more.”