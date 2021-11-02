Fall Community Resource Fair set for Saturday in Waynesboro

The Fall Community Resource Fair has been rescheduled to this Saturday at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines will be available free of charge, and include first, second and booster doses. Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11 will also be available pending CDC authorization.

This clinic is completely walk-in, but folks can sign up in advance here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/fallresourcefair

A clothes closet and food pantry will also be onsite for anyone interested, as well as two therapy dogs from Waynesboro Public Schools.

