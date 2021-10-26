Emerging healthcare careers for Virginians

Published Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, 3:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

We have all been living in times of utmost distress and havoc. The recent outbreak of coronavirus has affected every sector in the world’s economy except one. Do you know that there has been an overwhelming surge in demand for healthcare professionals all over the world?

Ironically, healthcare has also been following the bitter laws of our heartless economy. You are lucky if you are presently associated with healthcare, medical billing, or planning to join a school or enroll in a course related to healthcare any time soon. A report by the US labor department reveals that there will be more than 15% growth in employment in the field of health sciences in the present decade.

Have you wondered why there are more than one million unfilled healthcare positions all across the U.S.? Why is seeing an immigrant doctor from Africa or India is very normal these days? This should not be surprising as it’s not specific for Virginia alone. There is a lot of potential in this industry in Virginia and the locals must take steps to pursue careers in this industry for the overall economic growth of our state.

So the obvious question here is what career path one should take? As it is sometimes not feasible for one to opt for a doctor or nurse’s profession.

Emerging healthcare careers in Virginia

Do you know that there are multiple options available for the field of healthcare including paramedics, surgical suppliers, machine operation crew, administration, medical billing, and coding schools to help you gear up for the exciting and challenging healthcare industry?

In this article, we have selected the best and most suitable suggestions for your journey to becoming a healthcare professional. It is very important to make up your mind and do thorough research about the expected increase in the demand for certain healthcare professionals. It is important to explore your interests and select the most suitable subfield as you have to probably live with the decisions you make for the rest of your life.

The home health aides

You must have heard about this amazing job. The basic job description is quite easy and simple. You don’t even have to pass a certain test to become an aide. An average aide makes more than $25,000 per year. The expected growth rate for such aides is 41% through 2026.

Physical therapy assistants

As the name suggests this job demands acting as a helping hand to a trained practitioner. Physical therapists help people in recovering after serious accidents that restrict the movement of their limbs for a specific time. Do you know that PTA’s can make more than $45,000 per year? The only requirement to become a PTA is obtaining an associate diploma from nursing school and receiving on job training.

A medical assistant

You know the job of a doctor is very crucial. Usually, he doesn’t have ample time to maintain his patient’s history, personal information and keep a record of the previous medication. For such purposes, a medical assistant comes in handy. Medical assistants can find jobs in almost every other medical facility in multiple roles and capacities. They can make $30,000 a year.

Mental health specialists (aides)

Our bodies can function properly only if we have a sane mind. People suffer from mental disorders like short-term memory loss, dementia, bipolarism, schizophrenia, split personality disorder, and other diseases. Trained professionals are always in high demand amid present-day’s stressing living conditions. Psychotherapy assistants can make $40,000 up to $60,000 annually. There is a requirement to complete some certifications to work as a medical assistant.

Occupational therapy (assistants/aides)

Being an occupational therapy assistant is both satisfying and rewarding. The assistants work under the direction of an occupational therapist. They help patients recover from chronic conditions, strokes, heart attacks, etc. Old people can develop conditions whereby certain symptoms are recurring. It is typically the job of occupational therapists to help people fight such conditions. To become an aide you would need to complete an associate degree or diploma. On average assistants can make up to $60,000 annually.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, healthcare is an extremely vast field with endless opportunities for youth. Therefore, young adults, teenagers, and millennials are encouraged to pursue careers in the healthcare industry. This industry is booming in the entire country as well as in the state of Virginia.

Story by Massab Bashir