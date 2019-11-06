Elaine Luria hosts Town Hall in Williamsburg on Nov. 7

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) announced details about her upcoming town hall meeting in Williamsburg.

The Thursday, Nov. 7 town hall at the Williamsburg Library Theater will allow Congresswoman Luria to hear ideas, suggestions, and questions from residents of the Hampton Roads region. The event will be similar to past town halls in Virginia Beach, Yorktown, and the Eastern Shore.

At this event, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss how Congresswoman Luria can best represent their interests in Congress and ask about specific pieces of legislation.

“It will be great to be back in Williamsburg and hear about the issues that matter most to our community,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Town halls allow me to hear directly from those I represent and connect residents with key federal agencies. I look forward to a productive dialogue.”

IMPORTANT: Capacity is limited to 200 and admission is contingent on registering for a free e-ticket HERE. Attendees are encouraged to bring their e-ticket for faster processing at the event.

Logistical details of Congresswoman Luria’s town hall in Williamsburg are below:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 7

Thursday, Nov. 7 Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Location: Williamsburg Library Theater (515 Scotland St., Williamsburg, VA 23185)

Williamsburg Library Theater (515 Scotland St., Williamsburg, VA 23185) Ticket Registration: Click HERE to register.

