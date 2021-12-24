David F. Shaw named new Waynesboro police chief

Waynesboro has a new police chief – David F. Shaw, a 20-year veteran of the Waynesboro Police Department, rising through the ranks from patrol officer.

Shaw succeeds Michael Wilhelm, who had served as police chief since 2011. Wilhelm was recently named the assistant city manager after a 26-year career with the Waynesboro PD.

Shaw had risen through the ranks since being sworn in as a patrol officer in 2001, serving as a supervisor in the patrol, investigations and training divisions, and most recently serving as commander of the Support Services Division.

Shaw is a graduate of James Madison University and the University of Richmond Professional Executive Leadership School. He holds instructor certifications from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services as a general instructor, field training officer and driving instructor.

He is a master instructor for the Blue Ridge Crisis Intervention Team Program. Shaw is also certified in peer support for law enforcement by the Virginia Peer Support Association.

Shaw is currently a member of several professional organizations: the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Crisis Intervention Training International program.

