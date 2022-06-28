Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Tuesday 28th June

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Five meetings in total, with two coming in England, one from Scotland, one from Wales and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 34 races on Tuesday 28th June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

The meetings from Hamilton and Brighton get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Roscommon, Stratford and Chepstow get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.15pm at Hamilton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Stratford.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Brighton and one from Hamilton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Daily horse racing betting tips: Hamilton, Brighton, Roscommon, Stratford and Chepstow

NAP – SHUT UP AND DANCE @ 6/4 with 888Sport – 3.00 Brighton



Our NAP of the day comes from the south coast this afternoon, where we have sided with Shut Up And Dance to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over the 1m1f207y distance.

This 3-year-old filly comes here fresh off the back of back-to-back wins, succeeding at Windsor and Chepstow respectively. Today, Shut Up And Dance looks like the pick of the bunch and certainly has leading credentials. Saffie Osborne sits in the saddle for her father Jamie, looking to make it a hat-trick of wins here this afternoon on the filly.

Shut Up And Dance runs off a mark which she is more than capable of winning off, having won off a higher handicap before when winning in Wales earlier this month. Should go well and could be the one to beat here.

NEXT BEST – CHARLES ST @ 5/2 with 888Sport – 3.15 Hamilton

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the horse racing up north of the border in Scotland, where we have selected Charles St for George Boughey and William Buick to triumph.

This 3-year-old boasts some impressive form in his short racing career, having won once and finished second on four occasions in his six respective starts. Charles St has looked very consistent over the 1m4f distance, so today’s race should suit him. Runs off a mark of 8st 13lbs, which is the lightest in three runs for the gelding.

Charles St has came second on two occasions off higher marks in Class 3 races, so today’s Class 4 should suit him down to the ground as he runs off a fair handicap and boasts the most impressive form in the race. Should go well.

Check out all of our racing selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Hamilton, Brighton, Roscommon, Stratford and Chepstow on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 34 races:

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

