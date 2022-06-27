Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips | Tuesday Horse Racing Best Bets

Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Tuesday 28th June, come across the UK meetings at Brighton and Hamilton. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.

Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today

Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Tuesday 28th June 2022

Today we’ve afternoon UK horse racing action from Brighton and Hamilton, with Stratford (jumps) and Chepstow racing in the evening.



Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 1.30 Brighton

BEAU ROC @ 5/6 with 888Sport

Decent debut second at Wolverhampton just 8 days ago when second to a decent sort in Rogue Spirit. The form of that run is fair considering it was the horses first run on the track and the extra 1/2 a furlong here and the swtich to the grass look pluses.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2.15 Hamilton

PHOENIX BEACH @ 5/2 with 888Sport

Going the right way after a third at Ripon last time out on just his second career run. That was a big step forward on the debut effort, while having taken a keen hold the last day the drop back to 5f looks a good move by connections too.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.00 Brighton

SHUT UP AND DANCE @ 8/11 with 888Sport

In tip-top form at the moment – winning his last two. The last of those wins came only last Saturday at Windsor. Escapes a penalty for that win here and no reason why the Brighton track won’t suit. Saffie Osborne rides to claim a handy 3lbs.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.35 Brighton

POSITIVE IMPACT @ 4/6 with 888Sport

Only the three runners here but this Simon Crisford runner looks the one to beat. He was a close secnd at Thirsk the last day over a mile but has shown enough pace to come with the drop back in trip to 7f. Looks to have the Gosden runner – Dukedom – to beat but has 8lbs in-hand at the ratings and that, therefore, makes him the one to beat.

