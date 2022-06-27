Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips | Tuesday Horse Racing Best Bets

Andy Newton
Last updated:

Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Tuesday 28th June, come across the UK meetings at Brighton and Hamilton. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.

Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca
@ 17/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)

Lucky 15 Tuesday
Lucky 15 Tuesday

 

Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Tuesday 28th June 2022

Today we’ve afternoon UK horse racing action from Brighton and Hamilton, with Stratford (jumps) and Chepstow racing in the evening.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 1.30 Brighton

BEAU ROC @ 5/6 with 888Sport
Decent debut second at Wolverhampton just 8 days ago when second to a decent sort in Rogue Spirit. The form of that run is fair considering it was the horses first run on the track and the extra 1/2 a furlong here and the swtich to the grass look pluses.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2.15 Hamilton

PHOENIX BEACH @ 5/2 with 888Sport
Going the right way after a third at Ripon last time out on just his second career run. That was a big step forward on the debut effort, while having taken a keen hold the last day the drop back to 5f looks a good move by connections too.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.00 Brighton

SHUT UP AND DANCE @ 8/11 with 888Sport
In tip-top form at the moment – winning his last two. The last of those wins came only last Saturday at Windsor. Escapes a penalty for that win here and no reason why the Brighton track won’t suit. Saffie Osborne rides to claim a handy 3lbs.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.35 Brighton

POSITIVE IMPACT @ 4/6 with 888Sport
Only the three runners here but this Simon Crisford runner looks the one to beat. He was a close secnd at Thirsk the last day over a mile but has shown enough pace to come with the drop back in trip to 7f. Looks to have the Gosden runner – Dukedom – to beat but has 8lbs in-hand at the ratings and that, therefore, makes him the one to beat.

Best Horse Racing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on AugustaFreePress giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.