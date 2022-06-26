Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Sunday 26th June

paulkelly
Last updated:

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Four meetings in total, with three coming in England and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 29 races on Sunday 26th June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

The meetings from Curragh, Uttoxeter, Cartmel and Windsor all get underway in the early afternoon and run into the early evening.  The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.30pm at Uttoxeter, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.25pm at Curragh.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Uttoxeter and one from Curragh, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Best Horse Racing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

Daily horse racing betting tips: Curragh, Uttoxeter, Cartmel and Windsor

NAP – DORRELLS PIERJI @ 2/1 with 888Sport – 2.30 Uttoxeter

For our NAP of the day we have sided with Dorrells Pierji for Dan and Harry Skelton in this Class 2 Handicap Hurdle over 2m7f70y.

This 9-year-old is looking to make it a hat-trick of wins here this afternoon, having won at Huntingdon and Musselburgh respectively in his last two starts. Dorrells Pierji stepped up to the 23 furlong distance last time after having two shorter runs, and won by four and a half lengths impressively off a mark of 1st 8lbs higher than he runs off today. However, he had ran that trip before plenty of times, just not in recent starts.

If Dorrells Pierji can replicate this run from last time out, he has every chance of picking up his fifth win over the hurdles in what is a highly competitive race with some talented horses.

NEXT BEST – ADDITIONAL @ 6/1 with 888Sport 3.10 Curragh

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from across the Irish Sea where we have selected Additional to triumph in this Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap over the five furlong trip.

This 5-year-old gelding boasts some very impressive form, with three seconds and a win in his last four starts. Additional won last time out around the same racecourse as today’s run at a big price of 9/1 over six furlongs, keeping on strongly and having more than enough to win.

If he can replicate that form today over the shorter distance, there is no reason why Additional can’t make it back-to-back wins for the first time in his racing career this afternoon.

RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips

Check out all of our racing selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Curragh, Uttoxeter, Cartmel and Windsor on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 29 races:

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips

Cartmel Horse Racing Tips

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Best Horse Racing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips

 


paulkelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.