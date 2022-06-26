Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Sunday 26th June

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Four meetings in total, with three coming in England and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 29 races on Sunday 26th June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

The meetings from Curragh, Uttoxeter, Cartmel and Windsor all get underway in the early afternoon and run into the early evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.30pm at Uttoxeter, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.25pm at Curragh.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Uttoxeter and one from Curragh, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Daily horse racing betting tips: Curragh, Uttoxeter, Cartmel and Windsor

NAP – DORRELLS PIERJI @ 2/1 with 888Sport – 2.30 Uttoxeter



For our NAP of the day we have sided with Dorrells Pierji for Dan and Harry Skelton in this Class 2 Handicap Hurdle over 2m7f70y.

This 9-year-old is looking to make it a hat-trick of wins here this afternoon, having won at Huntingdon and Musselburgh respectively in his last two starts. Dorrells Pierji stepped up to the 23 furlong distance last time after having two shorter runs, and won by four and a half lengths impressively off a mark of 1st 8lbs higher than he runs off today. However, he had ran that trip before plenty of times, just not in recent starts.

If Dorrells Pierji can replicate this run from last time out, he has every chance of picking up his fifth win over the hurdles in what is a highly competitive race with some talented horses.

NEXT BEST – ADDITIONAL @ 6/1 with 888Sport – 3.10 Curragh

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from across the Irish Sea where we have selected Additional to triumph in this Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap over the five furlong trip.

This 5-year-old gelding boasts some very impressive form, with three seconds and a win in his last four starts. Additional won last time out around the same racecourse as today’s run at a big price of 9/1 over six furlongs, keeping on strongly and having more than enough to win.

If he can replicate that form today over the shorter distance, there is no reason why Additional can’t make it back-to-back wins for the first time in his racing career this afternoon.

Check out all of our racing selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Curragh, Uttoxeter, Cartmel and Windsor on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 29 races:

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips

Cartmel Horse Racing Tips

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

