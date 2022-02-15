Culpeper woman charged with DUI in two-vehicle Route 29 fatal crash

Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Culpeper County that occurred on Saturday at 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 718.

A 2004 Ford F-350 was traveling north on Route 29 when it attempted a left turn onto Route 718. As the Ford crossed over Route 29, it collided with a southbound 2014 Mercedes SUV. The Ford was hauling a livestock trailer along with 14 cattle.

The driver of the Mercedes, Ginger A. Goff, 57, of Culpeper, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Goff was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Mercedes, Adam S. Atkins, 56, of Culpeper, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Atkins later succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, Peter R. Jones, 33, of Amissville, was uninjured in the crash. Jones was wearing a seatbelt.

The cattle escaped the trailer as a result of the damage from the crash. The owner of the cattle along with Culpeper County Animal Control is attempting to locate all of the livestock.

Goff was charged with driving under the influence.

Jones was charged with failure to yield right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.