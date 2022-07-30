Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of August 1-5
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.
Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Albemarle County
(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:
- Route 22 (Louisa Road) from U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) to the Louisa County line
- S. 29 (Monacan Trail) from the Charlottesville city line to the Nelson County line
- S. 29 (Seminole Trail) from the Greene County line to the Charlottesville city line
- Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to the Louisa County line
- S. 250 (Richmond Road) from Route 616 (Black Cat Road) to the Fluvanna County line
(UPDATE) Bridge deck repairs – Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:
- Interstate 64 westbound between mile marker 104 and mile marker 103, Monday-Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Route 614 (Garth Road), between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane) with temporary traffic signals on Route 614, Route 839, Frog Rock Lane and the driveway across from Route 839, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:
- S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Alternating left and right lane closures, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Tuesday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.
- Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.
- S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers near the travel lanes. Follow signs through the work zone.
(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Pipe repair. All lanes closed between Route 726 (James River Road) and Route 737 (Mountain Vista Road), Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Monocan Trail) – Tree removal. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 767 (Rabbit Valley Road) on Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement, substructure repair. All lanes shut down in both directions 0.68 miles from Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and 0.53 from Route 601 (Garth Road) while crews work on the bridge over Rock Bar Branch. Message boards are in place to direct traffic around the work. Project completion date is Aug. 5.
Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas, Monday through Friday:
- S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) and Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(UPDATE) Pothole patching – Expect mobile alternating lane closures with slow-moving vehicles, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following areas:
- Route 20 (Stony Point Road), from Route 1493 (Franklin Drive) to Route 769 )Vincennes Road)
- Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), from Route 600 (Stony Point Pass) to the Louisa County line
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Inspection of the bridge over the Rappahannock River. Alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
(NEW) U.S. 15 Business (Remington Road) – Inspection of the bridge over the Rappahannock River. Alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 657 (General Winder Lane) and the Madison County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(UPDATE) Pavement marking – Expect mobile alternating lane closures with slow-moving paint trucks and shadow vehicles, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday in the following areas:
- S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Rappahannock County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes
- Route 229 (Rixeyville Road), between the Town of Culpeper line and U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes
- S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) from the Rappahannock County line to the town of Culpeper
- S. 522 (Germanna Highway) from the town of Culpeper to the Orange County line
Fauquier County
(UPDATE) Pavement marking — Expect mobile alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks, in the following areas:
- S. 17 (Marsh Road) northbound and southbound, between the Stafford County line and U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) at Opal, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- S. 29 (James Madison Highway) northbound between the Prince William County line and the Culpeper County line, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Route 28 (Catlett Road), between U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) and the Prince William County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- S. 211 (Lee Highway) eastbound and westbound, between the Warrenton town line and Route 622 (Old Bridge Road), from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 27 and mile marker 34, Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas:
- Interstate 66 in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road). Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.
(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (North Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.
Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Pipe installation under permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) and Route 749 (Fernridge Road), Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(NEW) Route 1003 (Frost Street) – Construction. All lanes closed between Route 1002 (Warren Street) and U.S. 17 Business (West Main Street), Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Detour in place.
Fluvanna County
Paving operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:
- S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Highway), between Route 636 (Nahor Manor Road) and Route 600 (South Boston Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Greene County
(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- S. 29 (Seminole Trail) from the Albemarle County line to the Madison County line
- S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) from the Rockingham County line to U.S. 29
(NEW) Debris pick-up — Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with large equipment and workers near the travel lanes in the following locations:
- Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Route 621 (South River Road) between Route 230 (Madison Road) and Route 637 (Octonia Road), Thursday and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Louisa County
Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Interstate 64 – Line-painting operations. Expect slow moving equipment in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 138 and mile marker 141, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree removal. Northbound right lane and right shoulder closed at Route 617 (West Green Springs Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Tree removal. Eastbound right lane and right shoulder closed between Route 672 (Waldrop Road) to Route 661 (Whitlock Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) – Tree removal. Eastbound left lane and right shoulder closed from Route 759 (Rollins Lane) to Route 613 (Poindexter Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Madison County
(NEW) Debris pickup – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with large equipment and workers near the travel lanes in the following locations:
- Route 621 (Seville Road) between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and U.S. 29, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday
- Route 634 (Oak Park Road) between U.S. 29 and Route 626 (Beahm Town Road) 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
(NEW) Pavement marking — Expect mobile alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- S. 29 Business (Main Street) in the Town of Madison between the U.S 29 Bypass intersections north and south of town
- Route 230 (Orange Road) from U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) to U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail)
Orange County
(NEW) Pavement marking — Expect mobile alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks, in the following areas Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- S. 15 (South James Madison Highway) from the Madison County line to Route 721 (Barnetts Ford Road)
- S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) from the Spotsylvania County line to the Culpeper County line
- Route 20 (Constitution Highway) from Route 3 (Germanna Highway) to the Orange town line
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Pavement marking — Expect mobile alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- S. 211 (Lee Highway) from the Culpeper County line to the Page County line
- S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) from U.S. 211 to the Culpeper County line
- Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road) from the Madison County line to U.S. 522
(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile work zones with alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions, traffic controlled by flaggers, from Route 651 (Atkins Lane) and the Page County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.