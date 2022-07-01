Best New Crypto Coins to Buy in 2022
The cryptocurrency market continues to enter the mainstream, even after the remarkable price decreases in recent months. However, as with all markets, crypto is cyclical – meaning new crypto coins are set to enter with the potential to help the market rebound.
This guide discusses a selection of the best crypto coins to watch in the months ahead, touching on their use cases and price potential, before highlighting how to invest in new crypto projects today – using a laptop, tablet, or smartphone.
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2022
New crypto listings are constantly springing up, with many offering innovative use cases within various niches. Below are ten of the best new cryptos to be aware of in 2022 – all of which will be analyzed in the following section.
- Lucky Block (LBLOCK) – Overall Best New Crypto for 2022
- DeFi Coin (DEFC) – Newest Crypto Coin Within the DeFi Sector
- ApeCoin (APE) – Popular New Coin with ‘Meme Coin’ Potential
- Decentraland (MANA) – Best New Cryptocurrency in the Metaverse Niche
- IOTA (MIOTA) – Newest Crypto to Watch for ‘Internet of Things’ Applications
- GALA (GALA) – One of the Best New Crypto Coins in the Blockchain-Gaming Niche
- Avalanche (AVAX) – Top Blockchain Project with High Scalability
- Loopring (LRC) – Prominent Layer-2 Solution for Ethereum
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) – User-Friendly DEX with Passive Income Opportunities
- Aave (AAVE) – Top-Rated DeFi App with Significant Utility
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.
An In-Depth Look at the Best New Cryptos to Invest in
The best new cryptocurrency projects listed above were found to offer compelling use cases, a stellar roadmap, and excellent value potential for the months and years ahead. With that in mind, let’s explore each of these new crypto listings in turn, covering what they are and how they work:
1. Lucky Block (LBLOCK) – Overall Best New Crypto for 2022
Leading the way when it comes to the best new crypto coins for 2022 is Lucky Block. Lucky Block has been one of the year’s biggest success stories, thanks to its innovative ‘crypto-gaming’ use case. Using the Lucky Block platform, users can participate in daily jackpot draws hosted using blockchain technology – thereby ensuring fairness and transparency.
These draws are facilitated using LBLOCK, Lucky Block’s native token. This makes Lucky Block one of the best new cryptocurrencies on the market, as it ensures prize winnings can be distributed almost immediately. What’s more, users who hold LBLOCK in their connected crypto wallet will even receive a free entry ticket to Lucky Block’s prize draws every day.
Aside from the jackpot aspect, Lucky Block has proved to be a fantastic asset for speculative investors. There were over 50,000 LBLOCK token holders within the first 90 days of launching, making Lucky Block the fastest crypto to reach a $1 billion market cap. Those fortunate enough to invest during the presale phase made quadruple-digit returns after LBLOCK was listed on PancakeSwap.
Lucky Block’s creators have also ventured into other areas of the market, with the ‘Platinum Rollers Club’ NFT collection being particularly appealing. Owners of these NFTs are entered into a second exclusive prize draw worth an estimated $10,000 per day. Finally, with 10% of each jackpot amount being donated to charity, there’s a way that Lucky Block’s users can make a tangible difference in local and national communities.
2. DeFi Coin (DEFC) – Newest Crypto Coin Within the DeFi Sector
Another of the best new cryptos to watch is DeFi Coin (DEFC). DeFi Coin is the native token of the exciting new decentralized exchange (DEX), DeFi Swap. After numerous delays, DeFi Swap finally launched in mid-2022, to great acclaim from investors.
Within the DeFi Swap ecosystem, users can swap, stake, and farm numerous tokens, including wETH, DAI, USDC, BUSD, and more. Yields within the DeFi Swap ecosystem are desirable and offer a viable alternative to other investment accounts. At the time of writing, DeFi Swap’s ‘Platinum’ tier offers an estimated APY of 75%, with a lock-up period of 365 days.
Aside from being an integral part of the DeFi Swap platform, DEFC is also appealing due to its ‘static rewards’ mechanism. This works by levying a 10% tax whenever someone buys or sells DEFC – with half of the collected amount being distributed back to the remaining token holders as a reward. Not only does this provide a steady passive income stream, but it also incentivizes DEFC holders to keep their tokens, helping stabilize the price.
Another reason DEFC could be the best new crypto to buy this year is DeFi Swap’s roadmap. Although the platform is still relatively new, the development team already have plans to release a DeFi Swap app, along with added features to the exchange such as crypto signals and interactive charts. Finally, due to DEFC’s inherent burn mechanism, holders can benefit from the token’s deflationary aspects over the longer term.
3. ApeCoin (APE) – Popular New Coin with ‘Meme Coin’ Potential
ApeCoin is one of the best new cryptos with ‘meme coin’ potential, thanks to its inherent links to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection. As many investors will know, this collection has taken the NFT market by storm over the past year, building a cult-like following and being owned by A-list names like Eminem and Logan Paul. Due to ApeCoin’s connection to this phenomenon, the coin already has colossal community backing.
ApeCoin will become the native token of BAYC’s upcoming virtual world, ‘The Otherside’. Moreover, APE has already been integrated into other blockchain-based games, such as Play-to-Earn enterprise Benji Bananas. Although other use cases are scarce, APE could be one of the best new crypto coins for value potential.
4. Decentraland (MANA) – Best New Cryptocurrency in the Metaverse Niche
Although not technically a ‘new’ cryptocurrency, Decentraland remains one of the most talked-about projects within the metaverse niche. Put simply, Decentraland is a virtual world built on the Ethereum network that allows users to create their own avatars and make pretty much anything. The great thing is that users’ creations can then be structured as NFTs and sold on the in-world marketplace.
Transactions take place using MANA, Decentraland’s native transactional token. This new crypto today has already generated massive appeal with the gaming community, reaching a remarkable 18,000+ daily active users towards the end of 2021. Although the hype has died down recently, Decentraland remains one of the newest crypto coins with sky-high potential within the metaverse space.
5. IOTA (MIOTA) – Newest Crypto to Watch for ‘Internet of Things’ Applications
IOTA is the latest cryptocurrency to revolutionize the ‘Internet of Things’, a catch-all term used to describe all of the devices that can connect to the internet. This crypto project looks to solve the scalability issue inherent with the growth of the IoT concept, using what’s known as ‘The Tangle’. This is similar to Bitcoin’s distributed ledger technology, yet without the mining aspect.
Not only does this reduce energy expenditure, but it also removes transaction fees on the network whilst remaining super-fast. IOTA will allow hundreds of devices to send information to each other without the need for a centralized intermediary. Now that IOTA’s team has formed partnerships with leading brands like Bosch and Volkswagen, we may see this project expand further in the months ahead.
6. GALA (GALA) – One of the Best New Crypto Coins in the Blockchain-Gaming Niche
GALA is an ERC-20 token native to the Gala Gaming ecosystem – a platform that hosts blockchain-based games with play-to-earn (P2E) features. By achieving specific in-game objectives, users can earn GALA – thereby monetizing their skill. In addition, Gala Games also incorporates NFTs into its offerings, which can then be traded on secondary exchanges.
Although GALA currently runs on Ethereum, this new cryptocurrency today has announced that it will be launching its own blockchain soon. This new blockchain, titled ‘GalaChain’, will offer lower transaction fees and high scalability. Due to the better user experience this chain will offer, GALA could be the best new crypto to invest in within the blockchain-gaming niche.
7. Avalanche (AVAX) – Top Blockchain Project with High Scalability
Avalanche is a new cryptocurrency to invest in that looks to rival the likes of Ethereum within the blockchain sector. This blockchain network uses three chains rather than one, significantly improving scalability. What’s more, Avalanche also offers low transaction fees – an issue which has plagued the Ethereum network for years.
Aside from being highly scalable, Avalanche also supports smart contracts, meaning dApp developers can host their platforms on the network. Avalanche’s native token, AVAX, is used to pay transaction fees but can also be staked to earn up to 10% APY per year.
8. Loopring (LRC) – Prominent Layer-2 Solution for Ethereum
In terms of new cryptocurrency releases for 2022, Loopring has already made itself known to numerous mainstream media outlets and social media sites. Put simply, Loopring is a Layer-2 scaling solution designed to work with the Ethereum network, thereby increasing scalability and lowering fees.
Loopring’s primary use case is for building order book-based DEXs on Ethereum with fast transaction speeds. These DEXs operate much like centralized exchanges, except they keep the positive benefits associated with decentralization. Since Loopring can handle roughly 10x more transactions per second than Ethereum, this network has already become a viable alternative to the first movers in the space.
9. SushiSwap (SUSHI) – User-Friendly DEX with Passive Income Opportunities
SushiSwap is a decentralized exchange that has already built up a reputation for the passive income potential that it offers. This DEX uses ‘liquidity pools’, which allow investors to contribute their coins and generate a share of the collected transaction fees. These pools are facilitated using smart contracts, making them safer and less prone to cyberattacks.
SushiSwap is hosted on the Ethereum network, meaning that hundreds (if not thousands) of ERC-20 tokens are offered within this ecosystem. The native token of the DEX, SUSHI, is used to handle governance proposals since the platform functions as a DAO. As more and more people trade crypto, platforms like SushiSwap are expected to continue growing – ensuring SUSHI is a substantial part of our list of new cryptocurrencies with high potential.
10. Aave (AAVE) – Top-Rated DeFi App with Significant Utility
Rounding off our list of the best new crypto coins is Aave. Aave is a DeFi protocol that works with ERC-20 tokens to offer lending, staking, and swapping services. According to CoinMarketCap, Aave is one of the top 10 DeFi tokens in the crypto market, boasting a market cap of over $770 million.
Aave was in the news lately after announcing that the protocol would be available on the Avalanche blockchain – significantly boosting its accessibility to other investors. This allows more people to place their crypto into Aave’s liquidity pools, helping the protocol (and the AAVE) token grow in stature in the future.
How to Find New Cryptocurrencies
Looking for a new cryptocurrency to invest in can be time-consuming, especially for newcomers to the market. Fortunately, several approaches can help streamline the process and highlight high-value projects:
- Research upcoming presales and ICOs: Crypto presales and ICOs are an excellent way for risk-seeking investors to gain early exposure to a project. These phases occur before the coin has established itself in the market, so prices can often be volatile. However, many ICOs have gone on to reach incredible heights – providing enormous returns for investors.
- Keep tabs on social media: Social media has emerged as a fantastic resource for investors looking to find new cryptocurrency today. Outlets like Twitter and Reddit have become a hub for an in-depth discussion on new projects, with the real-time nature of these platforms providing a great way to stay up-to-date with investment opportunities.
- Utilize crypto media outlets: Finally, online media outlets have also become a go-to source of information on the best new crypto to invest in. Many outlets will feature interviews with members of a project’s development team, helping provide a first-hand look at how it’s progressing.
How We Research the Best New Cryptocurrencies
When determining which new cryptos to watch, we scoured the market and utilized various approaches to ensure that the projects we have mentioned are high quality and do not constitute ‘pump and dump’ schemes. The crypto market has unfortunately become scattered with these ‘get rich quick’ schemes, making in-depth research more important than ever.
We used Twitter and Reddit to find trending cryptocurrencies which were garnering lots of attention from retail traders. Once a shortlist had been made, we looked into each project individually, analyzing their use cases and whitepaper. Importantly, we examined each project’s development team to ensure they had the required skills to lead the project forward.
Each project’s roadmap is also crucial since this is what informs a coin’s longevity. If the roadmap discussed elements like CEX listings or in-person events, this was viewed as a positive sign, as these help boost awareness dramatically. Finally, we also examined how each coin will work from a supply sense, looking for built-in ‘burn’ mechanisms which help make coins deflationary rather than inflationary.
Can New Crypto Coins Be a Good Investment Opportunity?
Given the information presented up until this point, can the best new crypto coins be considered a good investment opportunity? Let’s take a look at three key reasons why this might be the case:
New & Exciting Use Cases
Although the cryptocurrency market is still young relative to other asset classes, it has been around for many years, meaning certain areas have already been covered. This is where the newest cryptos come in, as these often showcase innovative ideas that nobody has thought of before. As such, they usually have tremendous potential – making them a viable opportunity for speculative investors.
Potential for Huge Returns
Naturally, investing in the best new cryptocurrencies provides a platform for exceptional returns to be made in the cases where the project takes off. A great example of this is Lucky Block, which made quadruple-digit returns for investors after launching on PancakeSwap in early 2022. Although the overall market remains bearish, investing in new crypto today can be a great way to achieve market-beating returns.
Scope for Regular Passive Income
Finally, many of the newest cryptocurrencies are now offering unique ways for investors to generate passive income. One of the most popular ways is ‘static rewards, offered by coins like DEFC, that use taxation to provide the funds for regular income streams.
Where to Buy New Crypto Coins
As our list of new cryptocurrencies has shown, there are many projects to be excited about in the weeks ahead. Investors seeking exposure to these projects may wish to partner with eToro, our recommended platform for cryptocurrency investing. eToro has built up a stellar reputation within the industry, boasting over 26 million clients and featuring regulation from the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FinCEN, and FINRA.
eToro offers more than 75 cryptocurrencies to invest in, including a selection of top altcoins and DeFi tokens. Many of the newest crypto coins on our list can be purchased using eToro, with only a 1% transaction fee per trade (plus the spread). Notably, eToro offers a ‘fractional investing’ approach, meaning investors can open positions from as little as $10.
The deposit process with eToro is seamless, as the minimum funding threshold is only $10. Users can make deposits for free via credit/debit card, bank transfer, or e-wallet – with full support for PayPal integration. The trading process is also seamless, thanks to eToro’s user-friendly mobile app, which feature numerous order types and instant price alerts.
eToro users can also store the newest cryptos in eToro’s free crypto wallet app, which supports hundreds of assets. This app can be downloaded on iOS or Android and features advanced standardization protocols and DDoS protection to bolster security. There’s even the ability to swap one coin for another from within the wallet – ensuring the investment process is frictionless.
How to Buy Lucky Block
Luck Block, our choice for the best new crypto to buy, can be purchased by following the five steps below:
- Step 1 – Create a Crypto Wallet: Create a crypto wallet compatible with BEP-20 tokens – we recommend using MetaMask.
- Step 2 – Buy BNB: Acquire some Binance Coin (BNB) from a crypto exchange or the Lucky Block website.
- Step 3 – Connect Wallet to PancakeSwap: Click ‘Connect Wallet’ on PancakeSwap’s homepage and follow the instructions to link the wallet.
- Step 4 – Enter LBLOCK Contract Address: Click ‘Swap’ and enter LBLOCK’s contract address (0x2cD96e8C3FF6b5E01169F6E3b61D28204E7810Bb).
- Step 5 – Exchange BNB for LBLOCK: Enter the amount of BNB you’d like to exchange for LBLOCK and confirm the transaction.
How to Buy DeFi Coin
As mentioned earlier, DeFi Coin is another of the new cryptocurrency releases for 2022 with high price potential. Investors looking to acquire DEFC can do so by following the steps below:
- Step 1 – Set Up a Crypto Wallet: Set up a wallet with compatibility for BEP-20 tokens (e.g. MetaMask).
- Step 2 – Acquire BNB: Buy some Binance Coin (BNB) from a broker or exchange and send the tokens to your crypto wallet.
- Step 3 – Link Wallet to DeFi Swap: Click ‘Connect to a Wallet’ on DeFi Swap’s homepage and follow the instructions to facilitate the link.
- Step 4 – Exchange BNB for DEFC: Make sure you’re on the ‘Swap’ page, enter the amount of BNB you’d like to swap into DEFC and click ‘Swap’ once more.
- Step 5 – Add DEFC Contract Address to Wallet: Go to the ‘Import Token’ section of your wallet’s dashboard and enter this contract address to ensure the DEFC tokens can be accessed – 0xeb33cbbe6f1e699574f10606ed9a495a196476df
How to Buy New Crypto Coins on eToro
Finally, many of the newest cryptocurrencies mentioned earlier can be purchased using eToro – our recommended crypto trading platform. Detailed below are the steps that must be followed to invest with eToro:
- Step 1 – Open an eToro Account: Navigate to eToro’s homepage, click ‘Start Investing’, and provide the necessary details to create a trading account.
- Step 2 – Complete Verification: Complete eToro’s KYC checks and then upload proof of ID (e.g. passport) and proof of address (e.g. utility bill).
- Step 3 – Deposit: Fund your trading balance with at least $10 by using a credit/debit card, bank transfer, or e-wallet (e.g. PayPal, Skrill).
- Step 4 – Search for Cryptocurrency: Enter the name or ticker symbol of your chosen crypto into eToro’s search bar and click the ‘Trade’ icon when it appears.
- Step 5 – Buy Cryptocurrency: Enter your investment amount into the order box (minimum $10), check everything is correct, and click ‘Open Trade’.
Best New Crypto Coins – Conclusion
In conclusion, this guide has taken an in-depth look at the best new crypto coins on the market, highlighting what they are and why they are so highly thought of. Although the crypto market remains bearish overall, there are still many reasons to be optimistic – and these projects look the most likely to lead any rebound that may occur.
Our pick for the best new cryptocurrency this year is Lucky Block. Lucky Block’s innovative take on ‘crypto-gaming’ has seen LBLOCK become the fastest coin ever to reach a $1 billion market cap. With the recent launch of Lucky Block’s prize draws, all eyes will be on the token’s progress in the months ahead.
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.