Court Square Theater presents Dar Williams on Oct. 28

Tickets are going fast for the Dar Williams performance at Court Square Theater on Friday, Oct. 28.

Part of the theater’s Living Room Concert Series, the 7:30 p.m. event also features conversations about music, hosted by the Rev. Bill Howard of The Judy Chops.

Tickets are $40 advance or $50 at door. Tickets are available online at courtsquaretheater.org.

Williams rose out of the vibrant mid-90’s Boston scene, inspired by the eclectic influences of alt-rockers, Berklee jazz musicians, slam poets and folk artists, like Patty Griffith, Melissa Ferrick, the Throwing Muses, Vance Gilbert and Jonatha Brooke.

Williams’ lyrics contain bouquets of optimism, delivered on melodies alternating between beguiling lightness and understated gravity.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.