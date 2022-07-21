ClineWatch: Ben Cline votes ‘no’ on Right to Contraception Act
On Thursday Congressman Ben Cline joined 194 other House Republicans to vote NO on a bill establishing a nationwide right to contraception.
The Right To Contraception Act, sponsored by Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., would establish a right in federal law for individuals to obtain and use contraceptives. It would also affirm a right for health care providers to provide contraceptives and allow the Justice Department and entities harmed by contraception restrictions to seek enforcement of the right in court.
This follows Cline’s NO vote on Tuesday on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriage nationwide.