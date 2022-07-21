ClineWatch: Ben Cline votes ‘no’ on Right to Contraception Act

AFP
Last updated:
ben cline
Ben Cline. Photo courtesy Ben Cline congressional campaign.

On Thursday Congressman Ben Cline joined 194 other House Republicans to vote NO on a bill establishing a nationwide right to contraception.

The Right To Contraception Act, sponsored by Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., would establish a right in federal law for individuals to obtain and use contraceptives. It would also affirm a right for health care providers to provide contraceptives and allow the Justice Department and entities harmed by contraception restrictions to seek enforcement of the right in court.

This follows Cline’s NO vote on Tuesday on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriage nationwide.

 


AFP

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.