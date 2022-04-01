Chesapeake man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of firearms, child pornography

Published Friday, Apr. 1, 2022, 3:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Chesapeake man pleaded guilty this week to possessing firearms as a prohibited person and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Kim Joseph Habit, 48, as a person who had been committed to a mental institution, violated federal law by subsequently possessing an AM-15 rifle and other firearms. During the course of the investigation, the FBI determined that Habit had been purchasing significant quantities of chemicals and other laboratory equipment that could be used to create a destructive device.

Agents also obtained evidence that a computer user at the Habit residence was participating in a peer-to-peer file-sharing network through which images of child pornography were downloaded.

On Dec. 14, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Habit’s residence and found numerous firearms, a box containing components that could be used in combination to create an improvised explosive device, and electronic devices containing images of child pornography.

Habit is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Like this: Like Loading...