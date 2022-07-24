Charlottesville Reading Series announces September performers
The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading and musical performance on Friday, September 16, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall.
The event will feature a reading by author Sophia Glock and a musical performance by singer/songwriter Annabeth. The event will be free to attend and open to the public.
Sophia Glock is a cartoonist who lives and draws in Austin, Texas. She attended the College of William & Mary and the School of Visual Arts. Her work has been featured in The New Yorker, Buzzfeed, and Time Out New York.
Looping diverse instrumental sounds with crystalline vocals, singer/songwriter Annabeth works in a similar ethereal-folk-pop milieu as artists like Aurora and Grimes. Sometimes donning elf ears or wings, her main inspiration is nature, as well as her journey exploring outer and inner landscapes. When her debut album, extra orchard, was picked up by a French record label, she went on to tour nationally and across Europe, eventually winning the house artist grant and charting on iTunes’s “Top 100 Singer-Songwriter Albums.” She founded the girl-band Larkspur, which successfully crowd-sourced their debut EP, before moving to small-town Virginia to focus on solo recording and live-streaming through the pandemic.
The Charlottesville Reading Series was founded by Julia Hoppe and Amie Whittemore in 2014. The series presents in-person readings of poetry, prose, and song in a monthly event for community members in Charlottesville.
For more information about the series, please visit readingseries.org.