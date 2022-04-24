Charlottesville Police Department releases 2021 Annual Report

The Charlottesville Police Department has released its 2021 Annual Report.

The report provides important statistical data, as well as a glimpse of the department’s activities throughout 2021 in its delivery of the highest quality of law enforcement services to the community.

The CPD Annual Report is readily available in an electronic format on the Annual Reports page of the city website. Note that this PDF is a fairly large document and might take a few moments to load.

Paper copies of the report will be made available in the CPD Lobby, located at 606 East Market Street, during normal business hours.

