Charlottesville man faces multiple charges in Augusta County break-ins

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged Shamar Anthony Singleton, 21, of Charlottesville, for multiple vehicle break-ins, and also a burglary of a residence in Stuarts Draft.

Singleton was charged with four counts of entering a vehicle to commit a crime, two counts of grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny for the vehicle thefts.

Singleton was also charged in connection to the burglary with one count of breaking and entering, one count of credit card theft and one count of petit larceny.

Singleton is currently incarcerated in the Albemarle/ Charlottesville Regional Jail, and is being held without bond.

This case is still ongoing. If you have any further information, contact Investigator Ryan Chandler at (540) 245-5333.

Like this: Like Loading...