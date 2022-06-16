Charlottesville man faces multiple charges in Augusta County break-ins

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Jun. 16, 2022, 7:46 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising inquiries: [email protected]

Shamar Singleton
Shamar Singleton. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged Shamar Anthony Singleton, 21, of Charlottesville, for multiple vehicle break-ins, and also a burglary of a residence in Stuarts Draft.

Singleton was charged with four counts of entering a vehicle to commit a crime, two counts of grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny for the vehicle thefts.

Singleton was also charged in connection to the burglary with one count of breaking and entering, one count of credit card theft and one count of petit larceny.

Singleton is currently incarcerated in the Albemarle/ Charlottesville Regional Jail, and is being held without bond.

This case is still ongoing. If you have any further information, contact Investigator Ryan Chandler at (540) 245-5333.


%d bloggers like this: