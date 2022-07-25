Charlottesville Fire Department to host first-ever Girls’ Fire and Rescue Camp
The Charlottesville Fire Department wants to encourage women to seek career opportunities in the fire and EMS services profession.
The department is hosting its first Girls’ Fire and Rescue Camp beginning on July 26. The four-day camp is the first of its kind in the department’s 166-year history.
Members of the department came up with the idea when exploring opportunities to have a more diverse workforce in the department.
The department is already making some strides since Hezedean Smith joined the department in 2020 as the city’s first black fire chief.
- When Smith was hired, only three females were in the department.
- The fire department has hired 9 female firefighter since then
- Females currently represent 15 percent of the firefighter rank workforce
During the camp, participants will learn firefighting and emergency medical services skills.