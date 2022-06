California Sportsbook Promo Code Today: Betting Promo Code For 20th June 2022

Best California Sportsbook Promo Code

Use code INSIDERS to get a $1000 Free Bet at BetOnline

to get a $1000 Free Bet at BetOnline Sportsbook promo code INSIDERS is available now for all California residents

is available now for all California residents Get 50% of your deposit matched up to $1000

Free Bets valid for all sports and events this week

How to claim California Sportsbook Promo Codes?

You might be thinking this all sounds too good to be true. Well, we can guarantee you that it is true! All you have to do to avail of this superb offer from BetOnline with their exclusive California Sportsbook Promo Code is follow these simple steps:

Sign up to BetOnline by clicking this link

Deposit some cash and enter promo code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing

‘ when depositing Claim your free bets of up to $1000 from BetOnline. Eg. Deposit $2000, get $100 in free bets. Deposit $500, get $250 in free bets

Code available to all US residents including those in California

Additional bonuses available to Bitcoin deposits

What Sports Can I Bet On In California Today?

You may be wondering what sports you can place a wager on today to avail of this California Sportsbook Promo Code offer. Well, there is an endless list of sports you can bet on in California today. Simply head to the all sports tab of the BetOnline website and there you will find a plethora of different sports and betting options that you can place your free bets on.

Sports you can bet on today include:

Major League Baseball – New York Mets v Miami Marlins

Major League Baseball – Boston Red Sox v Detroit Tigers

Major League Baseball – Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs

As as long as you place your bets on June 20 in California, you can make use of the fantastic BetOnline California Sportsbook Promo Code offers.

Even if you wanted to do a couple of ante-post bets like betting on the Breeders Cup Classic on November 5th, you can do so, as long as you place your bets today and go through the process we have outlined above to avail of the California Sportsbook Promo Code.

BetOnline Promo Code Key T&Cs

Available to all US Residents

All California Residents Eligible for Bonus

18+

All Payment Methods Accepted

More California Sportsbook Free Bets

Like this: Like Loading...