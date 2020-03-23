Cadence Inc. reports on COVID-19 response
Staunton-based Cadence Inc. said Monday it has been able to maintain stable production output as the company navigates through the challenges associated with COVID-19.
Production at all of Cadence’s five facilities – in Virginia, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin – remains at full capacity with no significant supply disruptions.
Cadence is a contract manufacturing partner providing advanced products, technologies, and services to medical device, life science, industrial, and aerospace companies worldwide.
All 575 Cadence employees remain safe with no known infection or exposure, the company reported in a press release.
Cadence has implemented a response team that meets daily to address the on-going situation. Extensive social distancing practices are also in place company-wide, as well as employee travel and visitor restrictions.
“Employee safety is our top priority while we continue to serve our customers and the patients who depend on the critical healthcare products that we provide. I am truly humbled by the effort, thoughtfulness, creativity, and empathy Cadence team members are exhibiting,” Cadence CEO Alan Connor said. “We stand ready to support our customers and continue to deliver critical medical products through this unprecedented time.”
