Bridgewater football game vs. N.C. Wesleyan postponed again

Published Tuesday, Sep. 18, 2018, 4:30 pm

Bridgewater College footballSaturday’s Bridgewater football game vs. N.C. Wesleyan has been postponed for a second time due to the continued effects of Hurricane Florence in the North Carolina area.

The schools are still in discussion about a potential rescheduled date but nothing has been finalized. The Eagles (1-1) will take the field next on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Guilford, for their ODAC opener.

Below are the other rescheduled contests from last weekend’s postponements:

  • Field Hockey at Frostburg State- Thursday, Sept. 20, 4 p.m.
  • Volleyball Home vs. Mary Baldwin- Thursday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.
  • Men’s Golf Home Tom Kinder Memorial- Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 24-25
  • Volleyball Home vs. SVU- Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. (match vs. Virginia Wesleyan moved to Tuesday, Oct. 9)
  • Women’s Golf at SVU Knights Invitational, Oct. 11

As of now, there is no planned makeup date for these cancelled home games: field hockey vs. Juniata, men’s soccer vs. SVU and women’s soccer vs. N.C. Wesleyan.

