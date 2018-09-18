Bridgewater football game vs. N.C. Wesleyan postponed again
Saturday’s Bridgewater football game vs. N.C. Wesleyan has been postponed for a second time due to the continued effects of Hurricane Florence in the North Carolina area.
The schools are still in discussion about a potential rescheduled date but nothing has been finalized. The Eagles (1-1) will take the field next on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Guilford, for their ODAC opener.
Below are the other rescheduled contests from last weekend’s postponements:
- Field Hockey at Frostburg State- Thursday, Sept. 20, 4 p.m.
- Volleyball Home vs. Mary Baldwin- Thursday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.
- Men’s Golf Home Tom Kinder Memorial- Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 24-25
- Volleyball Home vs. SVU- Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. (match vs. Virginia Wesleyan moved to Tuesday, Oct. 9)
- Women’s Golf at SVU Knights Invitational, Oct. 11
As of now, there is no planned makeup date for these cancelled home games: field hockey vs. Juniata, men’s soccer vs. SVU and women’s soccer vs. N.C. Wesleyan.