Bridgewater football game vs. N.C. Wesleyan postponed again

Saturday’s Bridgewater football game vs. N.C. Wesleyan has been postponed for a second time due to the continued effects of Hurricane Florence in the North Carolina area.

The schools are still in discussion about a potential rescheduled date but nothing has been finalized. The Eagles (1-1) will take the field next on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Guilford, for their ODAC opener.

Below are the other rescheduled contests from last weekend’s postponements:

Field Hockey at Frostburg State- Thursday, Sept. 20, 4 p.m.

Volleyball Home vs. Mary Baldwin- Thursday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.

Men’s Golf Home Tom Kinder Memorial- Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 24-25

Volleyball Home vs. SVU- Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. (match vs. Virginia Wesleyan moved to Tuesday, Oct. 9)

Women’s Golf at SVU Knights Invitational, Oct. 11

As of now, there is no planned makeup date for these cancelled home games: field hockey vs. Juniata, men’s soccer vs. SVU and women’s soccer vs. N.C. Wesleyan.

