BOOST grants available to tourism-oriented businesses in Waynesboro
City businesses and organizations may apply for up to $3,000 to support activities including fairs, festivals and events intended to increase visitors to the River City.
Building Opportunities to Support Tourism, or BOOST, provides grant funds to new and existing tourism-related endeavors within the City of Waynesboro occurring between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
The grants support marketing, design and printing costs to promote the events.
“Tourism plays a vital role in Waynesboro’s local economy,” says Jennifer Kiser, tourism and marketing manager for Waynesboro. “We are excited to offer the BOOST grant program once again to provide support for event organizers as they continue to adapt and overcome challenges to host unique events that drive visitation to Waynesboro.”
Prior to COVID-19, tourism spending in Virginia had experienced 10 years of continual growth, according to a news release.
Tourism revenue reached more than $38 million in Waynesboro in 2019 and supported 367 local jobs. Total tourism spending in Waynesboro was down 22.1 percent for 2020. Though the 2021 numbers have not yet been released, it is expected there was positive growth over 2020.
BOOST grants support local tourism partners through their continued recovery efforts by enabling them to expand their marketing reach beyond the local area.
Full details for the requirements of the grant are included in the application, which is available for download on the city’s economic development site.
Completed applications are due by August 5 at noon. A committee will review applications and make determinations for the grants by August 12.