Blackshear’s big day at UVA earns him ACC Football weekly honor

The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Devin Leary, NC State, So., QB, Sicklerville, N.J.

Completed 19 of 30 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns in the Wolfpack’s dramatic 34-30 win over UNC on Friday night • With less than two minutes remaining and NC State down nine points, Leary connected with WR Emeka Emezie for a touchdown for a 64-yard touchdown • Following a successful onside kick, Leary hooked up with Emezie again on a perfectly placed ball in the front corner of the end zone for a 24-yard scoring play that proved to be the game-winner • Leary became one of three QBs in ACC history to throw for 3,500 yards and 35 TDs in a season • Friday night’s winning touchdown pass (his 35th of the season) topped the previous school record held by Philip Rivers • Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the second time this season.

RUNNING BACK – Raheem Blackshear, Virginia Tech, Jr., RB, Philadelphia, Pa.

Rushed for 169 yards on 18 carries and scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season in Saturday’s 29-24 win at Virginia • Registered a 50-yard carry, the longest of his career • The 100-yard day was his second of the season and fifth of his career • Honored as ACC Running Back of the Week for the second time this season.

RECEIVER – Emeka Emezie, NC State, Sr., WR, Waxhaw, N.C.

Caught two touchdown passes in 26 seconds to lead a closing rally that lifted NC State from a nine-point deficit to a 34-30 win over North Carolina • Touchdown receptions went for 64 and 24 yards • Finished the night with five catches for 112 yards • Three receptions for 100 yards came in the fourth quarter • Finished the season as a three-time ACC Receiver of the Week honoree.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jordan McFadden, Clemson, Jr., OT, Spartanburg, S.C.

Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for the second consecutive week following his performance in Saturday night’s 30-0 shutout win over rival South Carolina • Graded out at 94 percent with two knockdowns and no hurries allowed • Helped power Clemson to 265 rushing yards, improving the Tigers to 72-1 when rushing for at least 200 yards under Dabo Swinney • Helped Clemson reach 250 rushing yards in consecutive games for the first time since a four-game streak against Florida State, Louisville, Boston College and Wofford in 2019 • Leader of a Clemson offensive line that has not allowed a sack in its last two games.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Daniel Joseph, NC State, Gr., DE, Toronto, Ontario

Totaled a career-high 10 tackles in Friday night’s 34-30 win over North Carolina • Registered 1.5 sacks, including one on a third-and-11 play in the first quarter that led to a UNC punt was blocked and recovered for an NC State touchdown • Made a stop to force another punt later in the game, and yet another on a third-down play that forced the Tar Heels to settle for a field goal.

LINEBACKER – Mikel Jones, Syracuse, So., LB, Miami, Fla.

Led the Orange with a career-high 16 tackles in Saturday’s 31-14 loss to Pitt, including six solo stops • Registered 2.0 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry • The 16 tackles were the most for an SU defender since Zaire Franklin had 16 versus Wake Forest in 2017 • Jones and the Syracuse defense held the Panthers to their lowest total offense output of the season (333 yards) and second-fewest passing yards (209) of the season • Pitt’s 31 points marked just the third time in 12 games the Panthers were held below 34.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Jammie Robinson, Florida State, So., S, Cordele, Ga.

Finished with 18 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and an interception in Saturday’s 24-21 loss at Florida • Only player in the nation this year with more than 16 tackles and an interception in a game • Saturday’s tackle totals was the most for an ACC defensive back this year • Owns a team-high four interceptions on the season • FSU has forced an interception in eight straight games, the longest active streak in the country • Robinson also led FSU with 84 tackles for the season.

SPECIALIST – Jordan Houston, NC State, So., RB, Waldorf, Md.

Played – and contributed – on multiple special teams units in the Wolfpack’s 34-30 win over North Carolina • Blocked a punt in the first quarter that was recovered for an NC State touchdown • Played a total of 26 special teams snaps • Totaled 92 yards in kick returns (one 20-yard punt return, 72 yards on three kickoff returns) • His 37-yard kickoff return to the NC State 44 with just more than two minutes remaining helped set up the first touchdown in the Wolfpack’s late comeback • Punt return in the third quarter also led to a scoring drive.

ROOKIE – Tyler Van Dyke, Miami, Fr., QB, Glastonbury, Conn.

Fifth ACC Rookie of the Week honor in six weeks for Van Dyke, who capped his stellar first regular season with a standout performance in Miami’s 47-10 win over Duke • Finished with 370 yards on 32-of-47 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions • It was Van Dyke’s sixth consecutive game with at least 300 yards and three touchdown passes.

