Best Louisiana Sportsbooks For Betting On World Series 2022 | LA Sports Betting Guide For Astros vs Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies will try to continue their postseason run when they travel to Minute Maid Park on Friday night for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series versus the Houston Astros.

While sports betting in Louisiana is legal, baseball fans can still find a better value on the World Series by signing up with the best offshore sportsbooks.

With up to $6,000 up for grabs, residents can bet on the 2022 World Series from home without breaking the bank.

Read on to learn how to bet on the 2022 World Series in Louisiana and get free World Series bets.

Best Louisiana Sportsbooks For Betting On World Series 2022

These are the top five MLB betting sites in Louisiana that allow you to bet on the World Series 2022. In fact, anybody in the USA can use these MLB sportsbooks to bet on the Astros vs Phillies. Click below to sign up and claim your World Series free bets.

How To Bet On The World Series 2022 In Louisiana

Anyone in Louisiana can sign up to our sportsbooks and bet on the World Series 2022. Follow the instructions below and you can claim up to $1000 in free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matches deposit bonus which can be used on Astros vs Phillies.

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Create an account and deposit up to $2000 Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000

NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. This offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

Louisiana MLB Betting — How To Watch The World Series 2022 In Louisiana

⚾ World Series 2022: Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

📅 World Series Dates : Friday, October 28 to Saturday, November 5 (Seven matches)

Friday, October 28 to Saturday, November 5 (Seven matches) 🕙 What Time Are The World Series Games: 5:03 pm

🏟 Where is World Series Game 1: Minute Maid Park (Houston)

Minute Maid Park (Houston) 📺 Watch : World Series Stream With Jazzsports

World Series Stream With Jazzsports 📊 World Series Records : Astros (1) | Araujo (2)

Astros (1) | Araujo (2) 🎲 World Series Odds : Astros -162 | Phillies +149

World Series 2022 Odds

The Astros enter the World Series as heavy -190 betting favorites, according to the top Louisiana sports betting sites. On the other hand, the Phillies will come in as +165 underdogs as they seek their first World Series win since 2008.

The Phillies’ World Series run has been anchored by slugger Bryce Harper, who has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last month. In 11 postseason games, Harper is batting .419 with five home runs and 11 RBIs.

Game 1 will feature a pitcher’s duel between two of the best arms in all of baseball. Justin Verlander will take the ball for Houston in Game 1 while the Phillies will counter with right-hander Aaron Nola.

For a complete breakdown of the World Series odds, check out the chart below.

Moneyline Odds Play Houston Astros -162 Philadelphia Phillies +149

Full World Series 2022 Schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 at Houston

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29 at Houston

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 at Philadelphia

Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Philadelphia

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Philadelphia

Game 2: Friday, Nov. 4 at Houston

Game 2: Saturday, Nov. 5 at Houston

The Best Louisiana Sportsbooks For World Series 2022: Astros vs Phillies

There is plenty to bet on in the World Series on our Louisiana sports betting sites. You can bet on everything from the outcome of the game to the exciting player prop bets such as number of hits. Take a look below at some of the hundreds of Astros vs Phillies markets you can bet on once you’ve signed up.

Louisiana Sportsbooks World Series 2022 Markets For Astros vs Phillies

Run Line Money Line O/U Total MVP World Series Winner Same Game Parlay Over/Under Bases Hits Strikeout Home Runs



BetOnline – $1000 In Louisiana World Series Free Bets Available

BetOnline has a fantastic World Series betting bonus available. You can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up to BetOnline for the Astros vs Phillies. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2000 and you will get the maximum $1000 World Series free bet. New account holders can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

BetOnline World Series Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Louisiana Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – $750 In Louisiana Free Bets For The World Series

Bovada has an impressive list of markets among other great features, including bonuses and free bets for use on the World Series.

Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for Astros vs Phillies. Bovada will match your deposit to the tune of 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on some World Series action.

Bovada World Series Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 World Series Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Louisiana Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In Louisiana World Series Free Bets

Sign up to Everygame today and you can get up to $750 in free bets to use on the World Series. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Astros vs Phillies free bets.

Everygame World Series Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on World Series

You can grab a maximum $1000 free bet by signing up to MyBookie today. They will match 50% of your first deposit as a bonus (up to $1,000), so if you deposit $2000 you’ll get the full $1000 in World Series Free Bets, while a $500 first outlay will land you a $250 free bet – you get the idea – their minimum deposit is $50 ($25 free bet).

MyBookie World Series Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Louisiana Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Up To $2,500 Deposit Match For Louisiana World Series Free Bets

The BetUS World Series betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. Put simply, deposit $2000 upon signing up below and you will receive $2500 in World Series free bets.

BetUS World Series Betting Offer Terms & Conditions